UMSL seeks operators for Normandie Golf Club

BEL-NOR — Proposals to operate the oldest public golf course west of the Mississippi River, or buy it outright from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, are due in three weeks.

On Friday, UMSL released a request for proposals to lease or buy the Normandie Golf Club, the historic course near its campus where the likes of Babe Didrikson, Babe Ruth and Bob Hope would play when they passed through St. Louis.

UMSL said in January that the company managing the course, a subsidiary of Clayton-based Walters Golf Management, planned to opt out of the $1-a-year lease. The course stopped operating this year.

UMSL, which purchased the property for $1.4 million in 2015, has said it wants the property to remain a golf course. The RFP notes that the university has the right to use deed restrictions or preservation easements "to ensure the property remain a golf course or green space."

Proposals are due Feb. 20.