UMSL to open new geospatial program at T-Rex

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-St. Louis will open an outpost in the T-Rex tech incubator downtown in order to better collaborate with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the companies it works with.

The new center, National Security and Community Policy Collaborative, will operate in the Geospatial Innovation Center on the fourth floor of T-Rex.

UMSL hired Robert Ubbelohde, a retired 32-year-veteran of NGA, in April to build the new center and serve as its founding director. The UMSL collaborative will be part of the College of Arts and Sciences and also work with departments such as computer science to develop certificate courses in geospatial sciences.

Ubbelohde plans to hire a graduate assistant and establish an affiliate faculty program with a fellow embedded at T-REX. UMSL will seek grants to help it eventually expand the staff to include a research director, a geospatial analyst and resident fellows or post-doctoral researchers.