UMSL to open new geospatial program at T-Rex

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-St. Louis will open an outpost in the T-Rex tech incubator downtown in order to better collaborate with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the companies it works with.
The new center, National Security and Community Policy Collaborative, will operate in the Geospatial Innovation Center on the fourth floor of T-Rex.
UMSL hired Robert Ubbelohde, a retired 32-year-veteran of NGA, in April to build the new center and serve as its founding director. The UMSL collaborative will be part of the College of Arts and Sciences and also work with departments such as computer science to develop certificate courses in geospatial sciences.
Announcement of a geospatial accelerator program is expected soon
Ubbelohde plans to hire a graduate assistant and establish an affiliate faculty program with a fellow embedded at T-REX. UMSL will seek grants to help it eventually expand the staff to include a research director, a geospatial analyst and resident fellows or post-doctoral researchers.
NGA, which is building a $1.75 billion western headquarters just north of downtown, announced last week it would build out space on the third floor of T-Rex. The new space, dubbed "Moonshot Labs," will house 60 to 70 people so they can better collaborate with private sector companies on new innovations.
T-Rex's Geospatial Innovation Center last year hired as director Mark Tatgenhorst, who spent 33 years working at the NGA. St. Louis University has also launched a dedicated Geospatial Institute. Civic groups have also published a plan to guide the region's efforts at growing its geospatial sector.
