Unemployment claims dip in Missouri but remain high

ST. LOUIS — Missouri jobless claims continued to trend lower last week, though the 18,600 initial unemployment claims Missourians filed for the week ended June 6 remained at levels last seen during the Great Recession.

Nationally, Americans filed another 1.5 million unemployment claims last week, down 355,000 from the last week in May. In Illinois, almost 45,000 people filed jobless claims, a decline of about 1,500 from the week before.

The number of people on Missouri's regular unemployment rolls, or those approved and continuing to claim weekly benefits, fell to 230,000 for the week ending May 30, down 12,000 from the week before.

Missourians claiming benefits the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal program that makes sole proprietors and others eligible for unemployment benefits, fell to 68,000 the week ending May 23, down from almost 84,000 the week before. Regular unemployment and the pandemic assistance are counted separately in Missouri.

Illinois residents approved for benefits and continuing to file unemployment claims ticked up 23,000 to 743,000 for the week ending May 30. Nationally, about 21 million people were on state unemployment rolls the week ending May 30, down about 340,000 people.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member