Unemployment claims slow in Missouri but stay high

ST. LOUIS — Missourians filed 17,527 unemployment claims last week as the economy continues to reel from the pandemic.

The initial claims reported by the Missouri Department of Labor were 1,500 lower than the prior week but slightly above the 17,165 claims during the week of June 20, the lowest in Missouri since the crisis began.

About 199,000 Missourians were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ended June 27, a 5,300 drop from the prior week.

In Illinois, 39,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, about 7,000 fewer than the week before. Some 669,000 people in the state were on the unemployment rolls the week ended June 27, roughly 8,000 less than the prior week.

Nationally, 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, down about 100,000 from the week before. And 18 million Americans were on regular state unemployment rolls the week ending June 27, a drop of 700,000.