Unemployment claims stay high but trend down

ST. LOUIS — Another 17,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week, the tenth straight week of falling jobless claims but still akin to the number of claims in the Show-Me State during a bad week of the Great Recession.
The new numbers, released by the state Thursday, show about 1,500 fewer claims filed last week than the week ended June 13. U.S. department of Labor figures show 208,000 Missourians received regular unemployment compensation the week ended June 13, down about 10,000 from the prior week.
That doesn't include the number of people on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed workers who wouldn't normally qualify for unemployment. About 87,000 Missourians were receiving benefits through that program the week ending June 6, the most recent data available, up from 80,000 May 30.
The changes come a day before all statewide restrictions related to the global pandemic are lifted in Missouri.
During the last recession, the number of Missourians on the unemployment rolls peaked at 125,000 in early 2009.
The story was much the same across the country, where claims continued dropping but remained at historically high levels. Some 1.5 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, down about 60,000 from the week before. The number of people on the unemployment rolls as of June 13 stood at about 19.5 million, a drop of 767,000 people.
But in Illinois, jobless claims ticked up by about 1,300 last week to 46,000. Illinois has had stricter health rules than Missouri and is only beginning Friday to lift restrictions so indoor dining can resume and certain businesses such as gyms can operate. The number of Illinois residents on the unemployment rolls the week ended June 13 declined slightly, by 4,400 to 706,000.
Across all unemployment programs, the number of Americans claiming some type of unemployment benefit stood at 30.5 million the week ending June 6.
Meanwhile, Missouri's unemployment trust fund, which is funded with unemployment insurance taxes and pays the state share of unemployment benefits, reported a balance of about $700 million as of May 31. That's down from just more than $1 billion at the beginning of the year.
Like other states, Missouri had to borrow from the federal government during the last downturn to shore up its trust fund. The Missouri Department of Labor recently announced that beginning July 5 it would reimpose more restrictive requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits, such as requiring three "work-search activities" per week and reimposing a one-week waiting period before paying benefits.
State benefits max out at $320 per week; emergency federal benefits add $600 weekly, but expire July 25.
