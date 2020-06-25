Unemployment claims stay high but trend down

ST. LOUIS — Another 17,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week, the tenth straight week of falling jobless claims but still akin to the number of claims in the Show-Me State during a bad week of the Great Recession.

The new numbers, released by the state Thursday, show about 1,500 fewer claims filed last week than the week ended June 13. U.S. department of Labor figures show 208,000 Missourians received regular unemployment compensation the week ended June 13, down about 10,000 from the prior week.

That doesn't include the number of people on the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed workers who wouldn't normally qualify for unemployment. About 87,000 Missourians were receiving benefits through that program the week ending June 6, the most recent data available, up from 80,000 May 30.

During the last recession, the number of Missourians on the unemployment rolls peaked at 125,000 in early 2009.

The story was much the same across the country, where claims continued dropping but remained at historically high levels. Some 1.5 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, down about 60,000 from the week before. The number of people on the unemployment rolls as of June 13 stood at about 19.5 million, a drop of 767,000 people.