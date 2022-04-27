 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unemployment continues to improve in Missouri, steadies in St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Two years after COVID-19 shook up the economy and sunk employment, hiring in both Missouri and St. Louis remains steady.

The St. Louis metro area unemployment rate hit 3.7% last month, according to data released by the state on Wednesday. That's about the same as the past few months, but a marked improvement from the 4.7% posted at the same time last year. 

The metro area's unemployment rate in February 2020, before the pandemic's onset, was 3.3%.

Statewide unemployment rates, meanwhile, have continued to drop over the past year, falling to 3.6% in March compared to 4.8% at the same time last year.

Missouri unemployment was also 3.3% in February 2020. 

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Will Missouri legalize sports gambling?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News