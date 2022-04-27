Unemployment continues to improve in Missouri, steadies in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two years after COVID-19 shook up the economy and sunk employment, hiring in both Missouri and St. Louis remains steady.

The St. Louis metro area unemployment rate hit 3.7% last month, according to data released by the state on Wednesday. That's about the same as the past few months, but a marked improvement from the 4.7% posted at the same time last year.

The metro area's unemployment rate in February 2020, before the pandemic's onset, was 3.3%.

Statewide unemployment rates, meanwhile, have continued to drop over the past year, falling to 3.6% in March compared to 4.8% at the same time last year.

Missouri unemployment was also 3.3% in February 2020.

