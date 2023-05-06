BRIDGETON — An area construction union that went on strike last week says it has reached a tentative deal on a new contract so work can resume at stalled construction sites.

Local 513 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, which represents 4,200 heavy equipment operators and technicians in eastern Missouri, said in an announcement Saturday evening it had tentative deal with the Associated General Contractors of Missouri.

The union released few details but said the agreement protects wages and working conditions.

“This contract is a just agreement for our membership that includes fair compensation, benefits, and dignity on the job site,” Brian Graff, president and business manager of Local 513, said in a statement.

The union’s prior agreement expired Monday and heavy equipment operators represented by the union walked off job sites for much of the week, affecting projects including a major investment in the Procter and Gamble plant in north St. Louis. Other strikers picketed the ongoing expansion of the America’s Center convention complex downtown.

On its website, the union said membership will vote on the proposed contract Friday and in the meantime told members to contact their employers to receive work assignments if their jobs had been affected by the strike.

A representative from the Associated General Contractors confirmed details were worked out Saturday afternoon and that the tentative deal included a commitment for union members to return to work immediately.