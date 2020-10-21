Union says it has deal with downtown Jefferson Arms developer

ST. LOUIS — Local construction unions say they've reached an agreement with the owner of the vacant Jefferson Arms hotel downtown, where a Turkish-born developer plans a long-delayed $100 million rehab.

The St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, which had been feuding with developer Alterra Worldwide over concerns it would attempt to use some non-union construction labor, said in an announcement Tuesday the developer had agreed to use all union labor on the project.

However, whether the project can actually get financing was unclear even before the pandemic upended financial markets and demand for hotels, one of the future uses of the massive, historic property.