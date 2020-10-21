Union says it has deal with downtown Jefferson Arms developer

ST. LOUIS — Local construction unions say they've reached an agreement with the owner of the vacant Jefferson Arms hotel downtown, where a Turkish-born developer plans a long-delayed $100 million rehab.
The St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, which had been feuding with developer Alterra Worldwide over concerns it would attempt to use some non-union construction labor, said in an announcement Tuesday the developer had agreed to use all union labor on the project.
However, whether the project can actually get financing was unclear even before the pandemic upended financial markets and demand for hotels, one of the future uses of the massive, historic property.
Led by Mukemmel “Mike” Sarimsakci, Alterra closed on the purchase of the building in 2017 after winning city approval for up to $17.3 million in tax-increment financing. But it has been unable to close on a construction loan and has indicated it may use obscure financing sources such as the EB-5 foreign investment program. The city will have to sign off on an extension to the TIF, which expires at the end of this year.
“No one wanted to see this building deteriorate and sit vacant for another 15 years," Al Bond, Executive Secretary-Treasurer for the Carpenters said in a statement. "It only makes sense that if a project is going to use taxpayer money to get going, that incentive should generate work for local workers.”
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.