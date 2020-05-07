Unions call for hazard pay, more PPE for hospital workers during COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Two unions called for increased provisions for area hospital workers Thursday.
Service Employees International Union Healthcare Missouri, which represents some of the employees at St. Louis University Hospital and Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, demanded hazard pay, "adequate" personal protective equipment, paid sick time and testing for all hospital workers during the pandemic.
Tamara Cunningham, a customer service representative at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, said hospital workers need hazard pay for the risk they are taking by going to work each day.
"It's scary, period, coming into a healthcare facility," Cunningham said. "Because the first thing on your mind is: You have to go back home."
Touchette Regional Hospital responded to the union's requests with a statement Thursday.
"Touchette Regional Hospital supports all our employees and appreciates their efforts during this pandemic," the statement said. "Touchette will continue to strive to meet the needs of patients, staff, and the community we serve."
Jennifer Garnica, administrative director of nursing operations for SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, said hazard pay is not currently a part of the contract for the hospital's represented workers.
In response to the union's call for more protective equipment, Garnica said that all staff members have appropriate PPE to safely care for patients.
National Nurses United, the union that represents nurses at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, also drew attention to the issue of protective equipment for hospital workers. On Thursday the union submitted a letter to the director of the city health department.
Marchelle Vernell, a nurse who works in interventional radiology at the hospital, said she is concerned about the reuse of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vernell is also the union's chief nurse representative for the hospital.
"COVID is still the big unknown," Vernell said. "I think we're still learning every day."
She said the issue is not specific to St. Louis University Hospital but spans the entire medical community.
"Up until this condition, we were not reusing these masks," Vernell said. "It's industrywide... and it is because of the supply and demand."
Four members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen — Megan Green, Christine Ingrassia, Annie Rice and Cara Spencer — signed a letter to hospital leadership raising concerns about PPE.
"After speaking with representatives from National Nurses United, as well as our constituents, we are concerned about the safety of our frontline workers," they wrote. "Our workers have been assured that there is ample PPE available for them, yet we continue to hear concerns about PPE reuse that is leading to unsafe working conditions."
