Unions says Boeing to announce significant U.S. job cuts

WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. is expected to announce U.S. job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10% of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 employees, people briefed on the plans and a union said.

A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union that represents 17,600 Boeing employees told Reuters Tuesday the company informed the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday.

Boeing declined to comment.

In April, Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said the company had “begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10% through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary.”

Calhoun said in April Boeing will need to make “even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers — more than 15% across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions.”

SPEEA said about 1,300 of its members applied to take voluntary layoffs.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported earlier that Boeing planned to layoff thousands of workers.