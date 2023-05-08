UNIVERSITY CITY — City officials on Monday are expected to vote on whether to issue up to $34 million in bonds for a new Dierbergs Markets grocery store here.

The bonds will help facilitate a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the project, which is estimated to cost $34 million. Dierbergs also plans to build additional commercial space separate from the store. The value of the sales tax exemption is estimated to be $632,799, according to city documents.

University City will own the building and will lease it back to Dierbergs, which will pay back bonds through lease payments. No city revenues will be used to pay bonds, documents show.

City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6801 Delmar Boulevard.