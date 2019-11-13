Residents should see the opening of a relocation assistance office, part of the Olive Boulevard-Interstate 170 Costco project planned for the city’s Third Ward, as early as February.
The office will help residents and businesses in the development area who want to stay in the city, City Manager Gregory Rose said Monday.
Rose also provided Mayor Terry Crow and the City Council with an update on the project and advised them that developer Novus Development is still trying to secure financing.
Also, Novus recently failed to get approval from the University City School Board to buy the Ronald E. McNair Administration Building on Groby Road as a potential new location for the girls’ campus of Torah Prep School of St. Louis, which is in the project footprint.
Rose said that once Novus has financing secured, he will seek authorization from Crow and the council to open the relocation office.
He said the financing for the land acquisition and construction of the project should be secured within the next 60 to 120 days.
“The Council approved, as a part of the redevelopment agreement, relocation assistance that exceeds what is required by the state of Missouri,” Rose said.
He said Economic Development Director Libbey Tucker will notify residents and businesses in the redevelopment area.