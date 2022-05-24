Up in smoke? Olivette plan could snuff out medical marijuana farm

OLIVETTE — Residents have spent weeks railing against plans for a new medical marijuana farm here. They may get what they want.

The City Council is expected on Tuesday to begin the process of rewriting zoning rules in a way that would allow them to block plans for the farm, proposed by Rock Hill-based Proper Cannabis, at an old warehouse at 1220 North Price Road.

Current rules allow Proper to conduct business without council approval because the warehouse is zoned for industrial use. But a residential area sits just to the east of it, and residents say the new facility would unleash noxious odors, threaten residents’ health and tank their property values.

The development marks the second time this year medical marijuana firms have run into trouble in the St. Louis suburbs. Business owners in Des Peres spent weeks unsuccessfully trying to fight a new dispensary set to go in there.

Proper Cannabis is hoping to transform the old Southern Comfort warehouse in Olivette into its second cultivation facility in the region, adding to its first in Rock Hill. The finished product would have more than 30,000 square feet dedicated to growing, harvesting and packaging bud for dispensaries across the state, and Proper expects to hire around 100 people to work there.

The company did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

