Urban Chestnut rolls out hard seltzers

ST. LOUIS — Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is entering the growing hard seltzer market with two drinks it developed with input from visitors to its Urban Research Brewery.

Urban Seltzer is available in passion fruit and citra hops and lime and salt, which were initially taste-tested about two months ago. The recipes were then tweaked based on survey feedback, the brewery said in a press release.

The seltzers have 90 calories and 4% alcohol by volume in a 12-ounce serving. Hard seltzers have been gaining popularity among drinkers seeking lower-calorie, gluten-free options. Anheuser-Busch expanded its hard seltzer line last week with cocktail-inspired Social Club Seltzers.

“The market has changed quite dramatically," Urban Chestnut head brewer Florian Kuplent said last month. "Ignoring that segment would not be wise.”

