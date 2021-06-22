US appeals court ruling is setback for St. Louis-area pipeline

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court panel on Tuesday struck down the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of a natural gas pipeline that runs through parts of Missouri and Illinois.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that FERC “failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts” in approving the 65-mile-long Spire STL Pipeline, and failed to prove that it was needed.

A statement from Spire, a St. Louis-based natural gas company with 1.7 million customers in Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi, called the ruling disappointing and said the company is considering its next move. The statement said the ruling jeopardizes “reliable and critical energy access to 650,000 homes and businesses throughout the St. Louis region.”

The appeals panel wrote that the evidence showed the pipeline “is not being built to serve increasing load demand and that there is no indication the new pipeline will lead to cost savings.” The ruling vacated approval of the already-operational pipeline and sent the matter back to the FERC.