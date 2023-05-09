U.S. companies are feeling the heat of decades-high interest rates and sticky inflation, with several filing for bankruptcy protection as the era of easy money draws to a close.

The tally of U.S. companies that have gone bankrupt so far in 2023 is higher than the first four months of any year since 2010, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

There were 54 corporate bankruptcy petitions in April, down from 70 in March, S&P Global said. Still, the year-to-date count more than doubled to 236 from a year ago.

Consumer discretionary companies logged a higher number of bankruptcies than any other sector in 2023, according to S&P Global, with the once high-flying retailer Bed Bath & Beyond among the latest victims.

Largest bankruptcies of 2023 (with more than $1 billion in liabilities): Company Date bankruptcy announced Reason Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Inc. 4/26/2023 The talc supplier filed for bankruptcy protection, citing a "deluge" of lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused asbestos exposure and cancer. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 4/23/2023 Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection after the home goods retailer failed to secure funds to stay afloat. LTL Management LLC 4/4/2023 The Johnson & Johnson talc subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time with the intent to present a reorganization plan with a proposed $8.9 billion settlement to a judge as soon as May 14. SVB Financial Group 3/17/2023 SVB Financial Group filed for bankruptcy protection to seek buyers for its assets, days after its former unit Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. regulators. Diamond Sports Group LLC 3/14/2023 Diamond Sports Group, which provides local television broadcasts for nearly half of NBA, NHL and MLB games, filed for bankruptcy protection, caught between expensive broadcast rights agreements and sports viewers' cord-cutting habits. Avaya Inc. 2/14/2023 Avaya filed for bankruptcy and secured a financing of $780 million as it restructures its business. Serta Simmons Bedding LLC 1/23/2023 Mattress maker Serta Simmons Bedding filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to eliminate most of its debt. Party City Holdco Inc. 1/17/2023 The party supplies retailer filed for bankruptcy protection, as persistently high inflation takes a toll on consumer spending.