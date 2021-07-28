USDA again sanctions powerful hog buyer for cheating sellers

IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the second time in four years, an influential nationwide pork dealer has been sanctioned by federal regulators for illegal buying practices that cheated hog sellers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Lynch Livestock, based in Waucoma, Iowa, has been ordered to stop recording false weights for hogs delivered to its buying stations, to stop altering classifications of hogs delivered, and to stop creating false scale tickets. Those practices violate federal law and result in underpayments to producers.

In a consent order signed this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also ordered Lynch Livestock to pay a civil penalty of $445,626, which will be reduced for restitution paid to affected livestock sellers.

The USDA had ordered Lynch Livestock to cease and desist from the same improper buying and weighing practices in October 2017 and to pay a $15,000 fine and restitution to two companies that were the primary targets.

The company promised then to overhaul its practices by adopting digital-only scales, replacing its software to ensure animal weights were properly recorded, and hiring a chief operating officer, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act.