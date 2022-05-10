 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Used car retailer EchoPark opens first Missouri dealership in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — Used car seller EchoPark has opened its first Missouri dealership here as part of a nationwide expansion effort.

EchoPark, an 8-year-old brand from Charlotte, North Carolina-based Sonic Automotive Inc., allows people to purchase vehicles online or onsite at large "retail hubs."

Its new location, at 18491 Outlet Boulevard, next to the St. Louis Premium Outlets mall, opened this month, and follows new dealerships in Columbus, Georgia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company expects the expansion could generate $14 billion in revenues by 2025, according to a statement.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

