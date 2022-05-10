Used car retailer EchoPark opens first Missouri dealership in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — Used car seller EchoPark has opened its first Missouri dealership here as part of a nationwide expansion effort.

EchoPark, an 8-year-old brand from Charlotte, North Carolina-based Sonic Automotive Inc., allows people to purchase vehicles online or onsite at large "retail hubs."

Its new location, at 18491 Outlet Boulevard, next to the St. Louis Premium Outlets mall, opened this month, and follows new dealerships in Columbus, Georgia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company expects the expansion could generate $14 billion in revenues by 2025, according to a statement.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.