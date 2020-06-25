Vaccine makers face biggest medical manufacturing feat in history

Blow. Fill. Seal. Repeat.

As well as working with Johnson & Johnson, New Jersey-based Catalent signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca last week to provide vial-filling and packaging services at its plant in Anagni, Italy. It aims to handle hundreds of millions of doses, starting as early as August 2020 and possibly running through until March 2022.

It has ordered high-speed vial-filling equipment to boost output at its Indiana plant, where it is also hiring an additional 300 workers.

Michael Riley, Catalent’s North American president for biologics, told Reuters his biggest challenge was trying to compress work that normally takes years into months.

Adding to the challenge is that glass vials are in short supply.

To save glass, companies plan to use larger vials of five to 20 doses — but this raises new problems, such as potential waste, if not all the doses are used before the vaccine spoils.

“The downside is that after a health care practitioner opens a vial, they need to then vaccinate 20 people in a short, 24-hour time,” said Prashant Yadav, a global health care supply-chain expert at the Center for Global Development in Washington.