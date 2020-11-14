Vending machine operators feel fallout of abandoned break rooms, closed schools

“You’re working similar hours for a lot less money, but you kind of have to,” said Coyne, who got into vending seven years ago, after retiring from professional boxing.

He learned about the trade from a couple of old training partners. He was drawn to the flexible schedule and low startup costs. He only has himself to answer to.

“Up until this year, I’ve enjoyed it quite a bit,” Coyne said.

Coyne found his niche with smaller workplaces. As his client list grew to almost 200, he considered hiring help, but decided he was happier running the routes himself.

“This isn’t rocket science, but it’s almost like hyper-logistics,” he said. “It requires lots of attention and being hands-on.”

Since March, his revenue has fallen by a third. Coyne manages a few rental properties, which has helped him get by.

Jeffrey Buchanan of Emma Mae’s Vending Co. in University City also has a safety net. He operates a laundromat in Florissant and is looking to add a car wash to his portfolio.

So far, Emma Mae’s — named for Buchanan’s mother — has held on to all of its accounts and kept its five employees on the payroll.