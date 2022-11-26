Vendors hope for more than side hustle at St. Louis County pop-up event

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A little bit of hope sat behind each folding table Saturday in the lobby of North County Recreation Complex in the Spanish Lake area.

“This is really my first pop-up shop, really, ever, so I might be a little nervous,” said Jeniah Smith of Florissant, who sat at a table vending her handmade jewelry. “This is the first step. I’m a little intimidated, but I’m just here to learn.”

Independent shops and artisans across the region mobilized for Small Business Saturday this weekend, meant as a counterpoint to the huge sales at big box stores on Black Friday. The St. Louis County-sponsored "pop-up" event at the North County rec center brought about 20 vendors on Saturday to sell handmade jewelry, candles, keychains and more.

Smith, 28, works at a Sam’s Club warehouse during the day. But she began making jewelry in high school and runs an Etsy shop online. Within the first hour or so at her pop-up shop, she made three sales. “I’m so happy with three, I don’t care,” she said. She calls her business Queens Destiny after a Bible story about a woman who has a business and a family — something she strives for, too.

Toshu and Greg Jones of Dellwood have day jobs, too. But on Saturday they sold sweet, hot, and fruit-flavored jars of Toshu’s BOOM’N Pickles, a business they started about three years ago. Toshu couldn’t find the type of garlic pickles she wanted in the stores, so she used her grandmother’s recipes.

The pair dream of opening a storefront, where she can also sell baked goods. “It’s a start to get to a bigger goal,” she said. “As soon as I clock out, I start pickling. When I’m in the kitchen, I’m in the zone.”

Nikki Williams of St. John sells rhinestone T-shirts and dresses — she likes sparkles. “Women love bling, so this is what even attracts them to my table, just seeing all the bling,” she said.

It’s something she’s done for a couple years under the business name Blessed by God and would like to do full-time. She likes the work, likes interacting with people, and likes being her own boss. “That’s why we appreciate all the support we can get,” she said.

Reverline Walters of St. Louis, who works as a security officer for St. Louis University Hospital, sells Paparazzi-brand jewelry for $5 each. “You can be beautiful by wearing just a $5 piece of jewelry, yes, ma'am,” the island of Dominica native said. She wore sparkly reindeer antlers on her head and a sweater festooned with snowflakes.

She said she sells jewelry on Facebook Live nearly every evening, and says it’s important to continuously put herself out there and get new items to sell. “The jewelry is not going to sell itself,” she said. “Sometimes you sell, sometimes you don’t. If you keep doing it, people will see you’re serious about doing it.”

Not long after, Smith, the jeweler from the Queens Destiny table, wandered to Walters’ jewelry table. But Walters wasn’t giving a sales pitch — she was giving advice.

Smith nodded, listening intently.