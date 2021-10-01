Veterans Home Care expands Westport office

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Veterans Home Care, a national organization that helps retired military and their families and other seniors, has moved to a larger office in the Westport area of Maryland Heights.

The new office at The Crossings at Westport, at 11975 Westline Industrial Drive, is more than double the size of the organization's previous home a half-mile away. The additional space will allow Veterans Home Care and its affiliated company SmartCompanion Care room to expand beyond its current 77 employees, CEO Bonnie Laiderman said in a release.

Laiderman founded the company in 2013 to help veterans and their families receive disability pensions from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. The company is in 48 states and has a network of 4,000 home care providers.

Commercial real estate firm CBRE represented Veterans Home Care in its lease.

