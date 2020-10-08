Virgin Hyperloop picks West Virginia to test high-speed transport system

SEATTLE — Virgin Hyperloop has picked the U.S. state of West Virginia to host a $500 million certification center and test track for billionaire Richard Branson’s super high-speed travel system, the company told Reuters.

The center will be the first U.S. regulatory proving ground for a hyperloop system designed to whisk floating pods packed with passengers and cargo through vacuum tubes at 600 miles an hour or faster.

An announcement, expected on Thursday, will include a press conference with U.S. Transportation Department Secretary Elaine Chao, Branson and U.S. Senators from West Virginia Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, and Joe Manchin, a Democrat.

In a hyperloop system, which uses magnetic levitation to allow near-silent travel, a trip between New York and Washington would take just 30 minutes. That would be twice as fast as a commercial jet flight and four times faster than a high-speed train.

Construction is slated to begin in 2022 on the site of a former coal mine in Tucker and Grant counties, West Virginia, with safety certification by 2025 and commercial operations by 2030, the company said.