Virus surges. Work hours plateau. U.S. may be flattening the wrong curve

More notably, she said “the trust factor, the mixed messages from local government, the federal government,” would likely drive people from the marketplace regardless of any formal restrictions imposed or lifted by authorities.

Cover your face

The last week put those mixed messages on stark display.

As the daily growth in cases continued to set records, topping 60,000, the Trump administration was battling with state and local governments over whether to reopen schools and the adequacy of testing and challenging the credibility of the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Nearly than 3.6 million Americans have now been infected and more than 137,000 have died during the pandemic.

The news is not all grim. Death rates in recent weeks have remained low compared with the earliest days of the pandemic, and some argue the country is going through a “learning” phase that will see individuals and companies develop their own ways to cope with the persistence of the disease.