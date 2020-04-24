You are the owner of this article.
Visionworks furloughs 94 in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Visionworks has furloughed 94 employees in Missouri, including 26 in the St. Louis area.

The eyewear company temporarily closed locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but began reopening some locations on April 6 for essential and emergency eye care only.

The local furloughs include four employees at West County Center, seven employees at Mid Rivers Mall, four employees at South County Center, and 11 employees at the St. Louis Galleria.

