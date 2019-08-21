CHICAGO — Vistra Energy said Wednesday it plans to close four coal-powered plants to comply with tighter air-emissions requirements.
Plants affected are Duck Creek Power Plant in Canton, Havana Power Plant, Hennepin Power Plant and the Coffeen Power Plant. Together, they employ nearly 300 workers.
The closures require approval from regional grid operators, which can order plants be kept open if they're needed for reliability. If that doesn't happen, Vistra plans to close them by the end of the year.
The Coffeen plant, which is about 67 miles from St. Louis, is the largest, generating 915 megawatts of generating capacity. The Duck Creek plant in Canton generates 425 megawatts.
Irving, Texas-based has seven other Illinois power plants.