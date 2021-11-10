Vote on incentives for huge Webster Groves project delayed as school impact questioned

The commission spent most of the two-hour meeting Wednesday discussing how the TIF, which would divert some of the new tax revenue generated by the project over 23 years to repay a portion of the developer's costs, could impact the school district. SG Collaborative has said Douglass Hill will create a combined $7.6 million in new revenue for the city and school district during that period. St. Louis planning firm Development Strategies, hired by the city to study the project, estimates an additional 40 students would be drawn to the area.

But Addison and commissioner Pam Frazier, who is the district's CFO, said they're concerned the project could add even more students and more than what schools could support. The district spends roughly $13,000 per student, they said.

"There's still a risk," said Frazier.

Yet, Addison said, the district is open to the TIF, adding that other school districts in the region have nixed incentives for any residential development.

"We are trying to be reasonable and want to see the best done for Webster," he said.