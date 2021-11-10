Vote on incentives for huge Webster Groves project delayed as school impact questioned

WEBSTER GROVES — The city's TIF Commission on Wednesday held off on recommending whether a $320 million development should receive millions of dollars in public subsidies while the Webster School District determines how the project could affect its financial future.
The 12-member board instead will decide at its next meeting, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 at City Hall, whether to endorse $35 million in tax increment financing for developer SG Collaborative's development that would add more housing, retail and commercial space at the southwest corner of North Gore and West Kirkham avenues.
Both the incentives and development, called Douglass Hill, still need final approval from City Council. Officials are up against a deadline to greenlight the incentives before a revised state law goes into effect that would prohibit them. SG Collaborative has said no redevelopment can be done without incentives.
"I am going to play hard for the district," said David Addison, commission member and president of the Webster board of education.
The existing businesses in the footprint of Douglass Hill, save for a historic Black church there, would be demolished for some 700 apartments, 100 condominiums and more than 100,000 square feet of retail and commercial space that would add more residents and tax dollars to Webster. It is the most ambitious commercial development to go before the council in recent memory, but its scale and potential to exacerbate traffic have been divisive among residents.
The commission spent most of the two-hour meeting Wednesday discussing how the TIF, which would divert some of the new tax revenue generated by the project over 23 years to repay a portion of the developer's costs, could impact the school district. SG Collaborative has said Douglass Hill will create a combined $7.6 million in new revenue for the city and school district during that period. St. Louis planning firm Development Strategies, hired by the city to study the project, estimates an additional 40 students would be drawn to the area.
But Addison and commissioner Pam Frazier, who is the district's CFO, said they're concerned the project could add even more students and more than what schools could support. The district spends roughly $13,000 per student, they said.
"There's still a risk," said Frazier.
Yet, Addison said, the district is open to the TIF, adding that other school districts in the region have nixed incentives for any residential development.
"We are trying to be reasonable and want to see the best done for Webster," he said.
SG Collaborative, a partnership between local real estate firms Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, said the subsidies will help cover the costs of land acquisition and work to prepare the site for construction. It has said the high costs to develop the land would not otherwise attract financing.
The City Council still has the final say on whether to approve the TIF, but it must do so before year's end or risk losing that tool altogether. A revised state law prohibits authorizing new TIF projects located in a flood plain after Dec. 31. A portion of the project’s northern edge lies in a flood plain.
The TIF won't give any upfront money to the developer. Instead the TIF acts as an “IOU” where the developer would be reimbursed over a 23-year period through a portion of new taxes generated by the project.
Webster has long identified the area, what it calls Old Webster North, for redevelopment. The city issued a request for proposals in 2020 and received just one responsive plan, from SG Collaborative.
The city will hold a community meeting to allow residents to ask more questions and air opinions about Douglass Hill at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. A location for the meeting has not selected.
The council also has to decide whether to accept an initiative petition that would change the city charter to require a public vote on the use of eminent domain, rezoning changes and construction near streams. The petition, filed by a group of Webster residents opposed to Douglass Hill, could force a public vote on the project.
City Attorney Neil Bruntrager, at last week's council meeting, said those amendments would eliminate the power that is granted to the council by the charter, state statute and the state constitution and are therefore illegal.
The council is expected to weigh in on the petition at Tuesday's council meeting.