Voters repeal Webster Groves two-family housing ordinance

WEBSTER GROVES — Voters have repealed an ordinance that would have allowed the construction of two-family homes in some Webster Groves neighborhoods.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Proposition 1 sought to overturn a City Council decision in May that amended zoning rules to allow for the construction of two-family dwellings in single-family neighborhoods throughout much of the city.

After the council passed the ordinance amending the zoning, residents launched a petition to have the changes repealed on the Aug. 3 ballot.

About 5,250 Webster Groves residents weighed in on Tuesday. Nearly 60% voted to overturn the ordinance — 3,147 to 2,104 — according to unofficial St. Louis County Board of Elections returns.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.