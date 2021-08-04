 Skip to main content
Voters repeal Webster Groves two-family housing ordinance
Voters repeal Webster Groves two-family housing ordinance

WEBSTER GROVES — Voters have repealed an ordinance that would have allowed the construction of two-family homes in some Webster Groves neighborhoods.

Proposition 1 sought to overturn a City Council decision in May that amended zoning rules to allow for the construction of two-family dwellings in single-family neighborhoods throughout much of the city. 

After the council passed the ordinance amending the zoning, residents launched a petition to have the changes repealed on the Aug. 3 ballot. 

About 5,250 Webster Groves residents weighed in on Tuesday. Nearly 60% voted to overturn the ordinance — 3,147 to 2,104 — according to unofficial St. Louis County Board of Elections returns. 

