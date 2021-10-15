Vulnerable U.S. homeowners face uncertainty as mortgage forbearance ends

For longer than a month, Williams said it was not clear if the new company would defer his missed mortgage payments — adding up to at least $8,000 — to the end of his loan or if he would have to pay it back sooner.

Williams, 63, said he often endured two-hour waits on the phone when trying to get in touch with the servicer. On Wednesday, the housing counselor helping him with his case was told the payments would be deferred, but Williams said he is still waiting for written confirmation. “I’m trying to hope that I’m in the right place with this,” said Williams, who lives outside Rochester, New York.

Process streamlined

Borrowers exiting forbearance can generally choose between resuming payments and having the deferred debt tacked on to the end of their mortgage; having loans modified so monthly payments are reduced; or paying back the debt by selling the home or refinancing.

The pace of forbearance exits increased in September and is expected to hit the highest pace in more than a year over the next few weeks, said Mike Fratantoni, a senior vice president and chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association.