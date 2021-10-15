 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vulnerable U.S. homeowners face uncertainty as mortgage forbearance ends
0 comments

Vulnerable U.S. homeowners face uncertainty as mortgage forbearance ends

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis

Shotgun homes line the streets of The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis as seen on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch

NEW YORK — Close to half a million low-income homeowners in the United States, many of them minorities, are nearing the end of mortgage forbearance plans that allowed them to halt loan payments during the pandemic, presenting a test for the mortgage service firms tasked with helping struggling borrowers move onto payment plans they can afford.

The number of borrowers exiting the plans is expected to surge over coming weeks as people who signed up early on in the pandemic reach the 18-month limit for forbearance. While close to 80% of homeowners who entered programs at some point in the pandemic have since exited them, the remaining 20% tend to live in areas with higher shares of minorities, or have lower credit scores and lower incomes, research shows.

Their missed payments could add up to a “forbearance overhang” of more than $15 billion in postponed mortgage payments, or about $14,200 per person, according to Brookings Institution research.

“When coupled with unemployment insurance expiring and other things happening at the same time, it’s not clear that these folks will have an easy time coming out of this,” said Amit Seru, a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Many borrowers will be able to push missed payments to the end of their loans, and others will be able to capitalize on a hot housing market to refinance or even sell their homes. Homeowners facing hardships who signed up for forbearance in later months may still be eligible for additional extensions.

Racial gaps worsened  

The pandemic worsened racial disparities among homeowners. Black and Hispanic homeowners, disproportionately affected by pandemic-related job losses, were 30% more likely to fall behind on mortgages than the average borrower in the early months of the crisis, between April and November of 2020, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Some 7.6 million borrowers have been in forbearance at some point during the pandemic, representing about 15% of all mortgage holders, and about 1.25 million borrowers were still in forbearance plans in mid-October, according to Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider.

It estimates that about 850,000 homeowners who participated in forbearance were in plans set to expire by the end of this year, including those who already exhausted their options. Roughly half of those homeowners have loans backed by the Federal Housing Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Those loans, which often require smaller down payments and lower credit scores, are disproportionately used by low-income borrowers, first-time home buyers and minorities. FHA loans, for example, were used by 37% of minority home buyers in 2019, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

How easily those homeowners are moved into other plans after their forbearance programs end will be monitored by regulators and others in the weeks ahead.

“We’re going to watch closely,” said Mark McArdle, assistant director of mortgage markets at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB ramped up scrutiny of mortgage servicers over the matter this spring and in June finalized new protections for homeowners struggling to make mortgage payments due to the pandemic. Still, foreclosures will be allowed to resume once those extra protections have been met.

The process can be mystifying.

Soon after forbearance ended for Marvin Williams in August, he learned his loan would be transferred to another servicer.

For longer than a month, Williams said it was not clear if the new company would defer his missed mortgage payments — adding up to at least $8,000 — to the end of his loan or if he would have to pay it back sooner.

Williams, 63, said he often endured two-hour waits on the phone when trying to get in touch with the servicer. On Wednesday, the housing counselor helping him with his case was told the payments would be deferred, but Williams said he is still waiting for written confirmation. “I’m trying to hope that I’m in the right place with this,” said Williams, who lives outside Rochester, New York.

Process streamlined  

Borrowers exiting forbearance can generally choose between resuming payments and having the deferred debt tacked on to the end of their mortgage; having loans modified so monthly payments are reduced; or paying back the debt by selling the home or refinancing.

The pace of forbearance exits increased in September and is expected to hit the highest pace in more than a year over the next few weeks, said Mike Fratantoni, a senior vice president and chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage service firms hired more workers and are “well prepared” for the higher case load, Fratantoni said. “It is such a stark comparison to what happened a decade ago where coming out the great financial crisis everyone was just so frustrated with the pace of resolution.”

This time, servicers — who receive payments from borrowers and disburse them to investors, tax authorities and insurers — have simplified the process for moving to alternatives so that homeowners need to provide little or no additional documentation.

About 35% of borrowers who exited forbearance in September resumed paying and deferred missed payments to the end of their loan, according to the MBA. About 28% modified their loans and 19% exited without a plan in place, including many still working toward a loan modification, said Fratantoni.

The boom in home prices, up over 30% since the pandemic began, may help. About 93% of borrowers in forbearance have at least 10% equity in their homes even after 18 months of missed payments, according to Black Knight. After the Great Recession, by contrast, 28% of borrowers owed more on their mortgages than their homes were worth.

Johnson reported from Washington, D.C.  

What struggling homeowners can do

The number of U.S. homeowners exiting mortgage forbearance plans that allowed them to halt payments during the pandemic is expected to rise soon as those who signed up early on in the pandemic reach the 18-month limit for forbearance.

Here are some steps homeowners can take as they approach the end of their forbearance programs:

CONTACT YOUR MORTGAGE SERVICER

The first step for many will be to contact their mortgage servicer, which processes their payments and distributes the money to investors, tax authorities and insurers.

Servicers have simplified the processes and increased staffing levels for the surge in inquiries from borrowers reaching the end of forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

FIND OUT WHO GUARANTEES YOUR MORTGAGE

The payment plans available to borrowers with loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae may be somewhat different from loans backed by Freddie Mac or those held by private investors.

Borrowers can find out who owns their mortgage by contacting their servicer or looking it up online through tools on the websites for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

CHOOSE A PAYMENT PLAN

While options can vary, borrowers exiting forbearance should be able to choose between resuming their previous payments; receiving a loan modification that reduces their monthly payments; or paying what they owe by selling their home or refinancing, options now more feasible because of the strong housing market.

The changes should require little to no documentation from homeowners, and many borrowers should be able to request that missed mortgage payments be deferred to the end of their loans, housing counselors say.

FIND A HOUSING COUNSELOR

Homeowners struggling to find an affordable payment plan or confused about where their mortgage stands can seek help from a housing counselor who can help them navigate the process.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sponsors housing counseling agencies across the country that can help people avoid foreclosure or homelessness. Counselors can help borrowers communicate with their lenders or mortgage servicers if they are having a hard time switching to another payment plan.

Homeowners can also turn to the agencies backing their mortgage, such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, for more information about available assistance. — Jonnelle Marte, Reuters

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: In a decade, St. Louis startup ecosystem has grown and matured

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News