Waffle manufacturer to open $35 million expansion in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A manufacturer of waffle products has announced it will open a new warehouse in Hazelwood.
Nevada-based Marson Foods said its $35 million expansion will create up to 53 jobs with an average annual salary of $112,400. The facility, located at 1590 Tradeport Drive, north of Interstate 270, will open by the end of this year, according to a release.
The city of Hazelwood has approved a $400,000 forgivable loan and a 10-year tax abatement for the company's expansion. Civic booster group Greater St. Louis Inc. provided support and information to the company.
“This is a partnership that will pay dividends for the region and company for many years to come,” Mayor Matt Robinson said in a statement.
Marson Foods primarily serves K-12 schools with brands like Waffle Envy Artisan Belgian Liege Waffles and Wow Wow Classic Waffles.