Wall Street braces for another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified

NEW YORK — Wall Street analysts and investment managers expect another rough week for U.S. markets, as coronavirus cases and deaths increase in major cities and lawmakers continue to battle over an economic aid package in Washington.

U.S. stocks have already fallen more than 30% from their mid-February peak as the pandemic has spread, with even the safest areas of the bond market experiencing liquidity stress in a market rout not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Even so, the pain may not be over yet, analysts and portfolio managers told Reuters on Sunday.

“This is a biological event,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis. “The market is a mere symptom of the global pandemic.”

Over the weekend, several states expanded their restrictions on business operations or non-essential movement by citizens. Nearly one in four Americans is now being ordered to stay home, with bustling cities such as New York and Las Vegas all but shut down.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases rose to more than 33,000 as of Sunday afternoon, up from about 3,600 a week earlier, according to Reuters’ tally. At least 390 people have died. The number of cases in New York City skyrocketed, with Mayor Bill de Blasio saying hospital staff are 10 days away from running out of crucial supplies.

The decline in economic activity will obviously have a severe impact on the U.S. economy and corporate profits, but market strategists and economists said it is difficult to predict just how severe.