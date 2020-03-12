Wall Street plunges, bringing record bull run to an end

Boeing Co fell another 12.5% as J.P.Morgan abandoned its long-term backing for the company's shares, setting the planemaker on course for its worst week ever.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this month at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy scheduled for next week.

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled as anticipation grew for aggressive easing on the part of the Fed.

The U.S. stock market briefly pared its losses - before resuming its decline - after the New York Federal Reserve announced it would introduce $1.5 trillion in new repo operations this week.

"Any government action that has dollars tied to it that's actionable for the banking system would be viewed as a positive," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "But what the market is looking for is tangible evidence that the government is trying to stave off a recession."

Interest rate-sensitive bank shares were down 10.0%.

Corporate credit worries hit bond fund prices as companies began to draw on credit lines.

The CBOE Volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety, shot up to levels not seen since November 2008, the height of the financial crisis.