Wall Street set for slight bounce after ‘Black Monday’ carnage

NEW YORK — Wall Street's main indexes looked set for a bounce on Tuesday, a day after their biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly-spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment.

The Federal Reserve's severe move to cut interest rates to near zero on Monday sent the benchmark S&P 500 to late 2018 lows, marking its third-biggest daily percentage drop on record, beaten only by the 1987 rout and the Great Depression crash.

Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas expressed skepticism over the market's bounce and said that the sentiment still remained weak.

"We have not experienced an issue like this in the last several decades, where it affects all industries and businesses everywhere in the world."

As governments in the United States and Europe start shutting restaurants and schools, as well as asking people to stay home, several investors are concerned the current crisis could snowball into something bigger than a recession, including a credit crisis or even a depression.

"A recession is a fairly high probability. The question is when does it start," Frederick said.