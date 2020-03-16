Wall Street sinks as Fed’s shock cut increases worries over virus spread

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday as the Federal Reserve’s drastic move to cut interest rates to near zero fueled anxiety over the extent of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed’s second emergency interest rate cut in less than two weeks and its pledge to purchase more than $700 billion in assets came late on Sunday, ahead of its scheduled policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. It added to the alarm about the pandemic that has paralyzed parts of the global economy and squeezed company revenue.

Investors are worried over how effectively policymakers will be able to mitigate the economic damage from the spreading virus.

The market is down despite the Fed’s move because “this is a different type of crisis. Lower rates will not create demand when people are home,” said Solita Marcelli, deputy chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“But this doesn’t mean what the Fed has done is futile. Lower rates are a precondition to other policies,” she said. “So I think this has to be done, but it’s understandable the way the market is reacting.”