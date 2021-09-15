Want an earnings tax refund? File your own lawsuit, city says

ST. LOUIS — A city attorney argued in court on Wednesday that payers of the city earnings tax who worked from home last year would each need to file individual lawsuits against the city if they want refunds.

A lawyer for St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly argued that a lawsuit seeking class action should be dismissed because those taxpayers must file individually for refunds under a Missouri law governing tax disputes.

But attorney Mark Milton, representing several plaintiffs who say they were denied tax refunds for days they worked outside of the city last year, said his clients never had the ability to file a protest under that law. The collector announced a policy change halfway through the year, and they had expected to receive refunds based on an end-of-year form they had submitted to the collector in prior years, Milton argued.