ST. LOUIS — Enterprise Bank & Trust and The Realtist of Metropolitan St. Louis are hosting a free event Saturday aimed at helping residents navigate the homebuying process.

The Housing Resource Fair will offer workshops, presentations and consultations for those interested in buying a home. Among those attending are credit counselors, inspectors, real estate agents, banking lenders and organizations such as the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

“Everyone deserves access to affordable housing, but many in historically underserved areas believe homeownership isn’t possible,” Monica Campbell, Enterprise’s vice president of community development. “In connection with counselors, banks and lenders, inspectors and other experts, we want to change that mentality and provide individuals with the tools and information needed to understand the process and see if buying a home is a viable and beneficial option.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Better Family Life building, at 5415 Page Boulevard, west of North Skinker Parkway. Organizers are asking attendees to register online, though it is not required.