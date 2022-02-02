Warm weather and higher costs diminish Spire's latest quarterly profits

ST. LOUIS — Warm weather helped reduce Spire's latest quarterly earnings compared to a year prior, the St. Louis-based gas utility announced Wednesday. Company leaders also cited higher costs as an added hurdle, and discussed a pair of regulatory battles facing the utility.

Spire's profits during the three-month period ending Dec. 31 dropped to $55.7 million from $88.9 million over the same interval at the end of 2020 — a nearly 40% decline.

The company's sales of gas were diminished by one of the warmest Decembers on record for the St. Louis region, which included five record-high daily temperatures.

"Warm weather nicked us in the quarter," said Steve Rasche, the company's chief financial officer, on a Wednesday earnings call with investors.

The month also brought some welcome news to the utility: Federal regulators granted a temporary extension for the operation of the controversial Spire STL pipeline, which had its approval revoked in court earlier in the year. Judges ruled that a need for the line was never properly demonstrated, and their decision has been upheld on appeal.

The fate of the pipeline rests in the hands of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which continues to weigh the project's future.

And Spire executives said Wednesday that they expect the debate to grind on for at least another year. They said certain components of the agency's review — like an environmental impact study — likely won't be complete until around October. A public comment period is set to follow.

The pipeline fight is not the only source of regulatory concern and consternation for the utility. On Wednesday's call, Spire officials grumbled about the recent outcome of its Missouri rate review finalized in December, claiming that regulators left the company with the lowest rate of return of any utility in the state. The rate change granted to the company would increase typical residential bills by about 3%, or $1.72 per month, on average, according to Spire — about half of the hike it initially sought.

That cut leaves $20 million to $30 million annually on the table, Spire executives said.

The company said it is preparing to file another request to adjust rates at its earliest opportunity, in March.

Meanwhile, stage regulators are conducting an audit to review the rate change.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.