Warm weather diminishes Spire's latest quarterly profits

ST. LOUIS — Warm weather helped reduce Spire's latest quarterly earnings compared to a year prior, the St. Louis-based gas utility announced Wednesday. The company also cited higher costs as an added hurdle.
Spire's profits during the three-month period ending Dec. 31 dropped to $55.7 million from $88.9 million over the same interval at the end of 2020 — a nearly 40% decline.
The company's sales of gas were diminished by one of the warmest Decembers on record for the St. Louis region.
The month also brought some welcome news to the utility: Federal regulators granted a temporary extension for the operation of the controversial Spire STL pipeline, which had its approval revoked by judges earlier in the year.
This story will be updated.