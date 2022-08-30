 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington Post weighs cutting 100 jobs, report says

Washington Post-Lawsuit

This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, in downtown Washington, D.C.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press

The Washington Post, the newspaper owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is weighing cutting hundred newsroom positions and is on track to lose money this year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cuts, if they happen, could come as hiring freezes for open jobs or other ways, according the report, which said Chief Executive Fred Ryan had brought up the idea with newsroom leaders in recent weeks. 

The Post did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Digital ad revenue generated by the Post fell to roughly $70 million during the first half of the year, down 15% from the half of 2021, the Times reported, citing an internal financial document it had reviewed. 

