Washington U. economics professor awarded Nobel Prize for insights on financial crises

ST. LOUIS — A Washington University professor was among three economists to receive a Nobel Prize on Monday for research on financial crises and bank runs.

Philip Dybvig, a professor at Washington University's Olin Business School, received the Prize in Economic Sciences along with Douglas Diamond, a University of Chicago finance professor, and Ben Bernanke, who chaired the Federal Reserve during the Great Recession.

Dybvig and Diamond wrote a foundational paper on the phenomenon of bank runs, when depositors believe a bank is about to fail and rush en masse to withdraw money. Dybvig and Diamond's 1983 paper, published in the Journal of Political Economy, delves into the instability created by bank runs and the role of protections like deposit insurance.

Dybvig, 67, received a bachelor's degree from Indiana University, where he double-majored in math and physics, according to his curriculum vitae. He went on to receive a master's degree and PhD from Yale University.

