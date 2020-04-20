Washington University expected to furlough 1,300 employees

ST. LOUIS — Washington University employees received a letter Monday morning, alerting them of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter says the university expects to furlough about 1,300 employees for 90-day periods, unpaid. Washington University has 17,944 employees in total.

"It is our strong desire to preserve as many jobs as we can," the letter says. "You, our employees, are what make the university great. We do expect, however, that there will be a significant number of furloughs, particularly on the Medical Campus, at least through the months of May, June, and July."

The school is battling a combination of higher expenses related to the pandemic, and lower revenues from lower volumes.

The school's clinics are seeing 60% fewer patients, the letter says, and the medical school is expecting a revenue loss of $150 million through the end of the fiscal year.