Washington University expected to furlough 1,300 employees

ST. LOUIS — Washington University employees received a letter Monday morning, alerting them of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter says the university expects to furlough about 1,300 employees for 90-day periods, unpaid. Washington University has 17,944 employees in total.
"It is our strong desire to preserve as many jobs as we can," the letter says. "You, our employees, are what make the university great. We do expect, however, that there will be a significant number of furloughs, particularly on the Medical Campus, at least through the months of May, June, and July."
The school is battling a combination of higher expenses related to the pandemic, and lower revenues from lower volumes.
The school's clinics are seeing 60% fewer patients, the letter says, and the medical school is expecting a revenue loss of $150 million through the end of the fiscal year.
"Even for an institution like ours, with a strong financial foundation, this crisis is taking a huge toll, primarily due to sweeping changes on the Medical Campus, which has completely shifted its operations to respond to COVID-19 patient care," the letter says. "Elective procedures and any activities that are not absolutely necessary or related to COVID-19 have been halted or scaled back. The academic hospitals have hundreds of empty beds."
The university has hiring freezes for certain areas, including the Danforth Campus and the School of Medicine.
The university has reopened the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, and asked all departments to identify possible cost-cutting measures. All in-person programming and events have been suspended at least until August 1.
The letter was signed by Andrew Martin, the chancellor, David Perlmutter, the dean of the medical school and executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, and Henry Webber, the executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer.
All three will take voluntary pay cuts between 15% and 20%, and other university leaders will also take voluntary pay cuts.
