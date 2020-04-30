You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Washington University furloughs 500 Danforth Campus employees
0 comments

Washington University furloughs 500 Danforth Campus employees

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Washington University closes dorms, suspends in-person classes

A police officer rolls past Brookings Hall as Washington University announced during spring break that it would close to in-person classes on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus until April 30 and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is furloughing 500 employees on the Danforth campus, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

The school announced earlier this month that the medical campus would furlough 1,300 employees, or about 10% of its workforce. In a letter to employees at the time, university leaders said the COVID-19 crisis has cut off sources of revenue.

University spokeswoman Susan Killenberg McGinn confirmed the new furloughs in an email Thursday.

The university had already placed a hiring freeze on the Danforth campus.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports