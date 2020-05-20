You are the owner of this article.
Washington University says it will not use emergency education funds from CARES Act
Washington University says it will not use emergency education funds from CARES Act

Spring flowers blooming

Washington University student Amir Kucharski walks under a flowering tree along Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Kucharski says he has been primarily working on his Ph.D. from home but will periodically go in to help build face shields and help with other tasks at the hospital. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — Washington University said Wednesday that it will not seek money available through an education fund under the federal CARES Act.

The university was eligible to receive $6.4 million through the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, but did not apply, citing potential regulatory liabilities.

"Like most other higher education institutions, we currently are facing extraordinary financial challenges due to the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic," the university said in a statement. "However, after careful consideration of the possible regulatory liabilities associated with the fund, we have concluded that accepting this funding would not be the correct course of action for our long-term recovery."

Others, including Harvard University, have said they will not accept money from the fund.

Washington University has received $16.5 million from a different CARES Act fund, which provided for health care-related expenses or lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.

