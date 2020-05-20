Washington University says it will not use emergency education funds from CARES Act

ST. LOUIS — Washington University said Wednesday that it will not seek money available through an education fund under the federal CARES Act.
The university was eligible to receive $6.4 million through the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, but did not apply, citing potential regulatory liabilities.
"Like most other higher education institutions, we currently are facing extraordinary financial challenges due to the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic," the university said in a statement. "However, after careful consideration of the possible regulatory liabilities associated with the fund, we have concluded that accepting this funding would not be the correct course of action for our long-term recovery."
Others, including Harvard University, have said they will not accept money from the fund.
Washington University has received $16.5 million from a different CARES Act fund, which provided for health care-related expenses or lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.
