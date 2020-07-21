WashU and SLU announce COVID-19 vaccine trials in St Louis

Two St. Louis universities are joining a national effort to test multiple vaccines against the new coronavirus, with plans to recruit 3,000 participants from across the region.

The Washington University School of Medicine and the St. Louis University Center for Vaccine Development are joining clinical trials organized by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in response to the global pandemic. Partners across the country will conduct trials for COVID-19 vaccines and are expected to enroll tens of thousands of Americans.

“We are excited that the St. Louis community will have this opportunity to participate in historic clinical trials aimed at helping to identify the most effective vaccines for preventing COVID-19,” Dr. Rachel Presti, the medical director of the infectious diseases clinical research unit at Washington University, said in a statement.

The two universities are looking to enroll adults of various ages. They are specifically looking for older participants, who tend to be the hardest hit by the infection. They also want individuals at high risk, such as food service or hospital workers. The trials will not infect participants with the novel coronavirus on purpose.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the St. Louis community as we launch these trials, which represent our best hope to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Sharon Frey, clinical director of SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development and a lead investigator in the trial here, said in a statement.