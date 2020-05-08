Watchdog: SBA screwed up the Paycheck Protection Program
0 comments

Watchdog: SBA screwed up the Paycheck Protection Program

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Loan program is short-term fix, not cure-all, for businesses

In this May 6, 2020 file photo, a woman walks past a closed barber shop in Cleveland. Many people consider the Paycheck Protection Program that promised nearly $670 billion in forgivable loans to help companies rehire laid-off workers to already be a success because millions of businesses have gotten the money. But owners and business groups have said loans weren’t getting to companies most in need and it wasn’t arriving fast enough. .(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government’s $660 billion program to rescue small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic saddles borrowers with rules that undermine the intention of Congress and failed to prioritize the right businesses, a government watchdog said on Friday.

“Because the (Small Business Administration) did not provide guidance to lenders about prioritizing borrowers in underserved and rural markets, these borrowers, including rural, minority and women-owned businesses, may not have received the loans as intended,” the inspector general said in a 40-page report, referring to rural, women-owned and minority businesses that were meant to get access to the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2.3 trillion CARES Act.

Adding to the problem, the report said, the SBA did not collect any demographic data when issuing the loans, so it is unlikely it will ever know how many loans went to underserved borrowers.

In addition, the watchdog said, tens of thousands of borrowers who received loans in the first $349 billion round of PPP lending may not be able to convert the money to grants as Congress intended because of rules that require them to use 75% of funds to cover payroll, a requirement not in the law itself.

Under the U.S. Treasury and SBA’s stringent loan forgiveness terms, businesses that use less than 75% of the loan on payroll may not get their loans forgiven.

The report found that that 75% requirement, combined with the two-year loan term — neither mandated by Congress — could “result in an unintended burden to borrowers” given many small businesses have higher operational expenses, such as rent, than head count costs.

The report recommended that the Treasury and SBA review the potential adverse impact of those terms and update them “if necessary.”

Reuters reported last week that many banks have for weeks been asking the Treasury and SBA for more detail on how to calculate the proportion of the loan that may be forgiven, fearing that businesses may end up saddled with debt they had not counted on.

On Friday, the SBA said it had issued $187 billion in loans in round two of the program.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports