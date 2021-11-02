Webster Groves delays action on petition for public vote on huge project

WEBSTER GROVES — The City Council on Tuesday delayed a decision on a petition that could force a public vote on a $320 million retail and housing project here.

The petition would change the city charter to require a public vote on the use of eminent domain, rezoning changes and construction near streams. Webster City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said those amendments would eliminate the power that is granted to the council by the charter, state statute and the state constitution and are therefore illegal.

The council postponed a resolution in order to have more time to review Bruntrager's legal findings.

The petition, filed by a group called Webster Groves Residents Organization, was formed in response to a $320 million redevelopment proposal called Douglass Hill that would demolish existing businesses and warehouses to clear the area for 700 apartments, 100 condominiums and more than 100,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The development would sit at the southwest corner of North Gore and West Kirkham avenues, an area the city has long targeted for redevelopment.