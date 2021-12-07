Webster Groves kills $320M development in surprise vote

WEBSTER GROVES — A $320 million divisive development that would have dramatically changed the landscape of the city was rejected Tuesday by the City Council.

The unanimous vote to deny a zoning change for the housing and commercial development called Douglass Hill stunned many of the three dozen residents in attendance and even some elected officials.

“I’ve been around a long time, and this has drawn more community interest than anything I’ve ever seen,” Mayor Gerry Welch said. “The project was misaligned with community values.”

The council voted against rezoning 15 acres at the southwest corner of North Gore and West Kirkham avenues. The decision came nearly two years after the city selected developer SG Collaborative to redevelop the area.

SG Collaborative, which includes St. Louis real estate firms Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, planned to demolish existing businesses to make way for 700 apartments, 100 condominiums and more than 100,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.