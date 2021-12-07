Webster Groves kills $320M development in surprise vote

WEBSTER GROVES — A $320 million divisive development that would have dramatically changed the landscape of the city was rejected Tuesday by the City Council.
The unanimous vote to deny a zoning change for the housing and commercial development called Douglass Hill stunned many of the three dozen residents in attendance and even some elected officials.
“I’ve been around a long time, and this has drawn more community interest than anything I’ve ever seen,” Mayor Gerry Welch said. “The project was misaligned with community values.”
The council voted against rezoning 15 acres at the southwest corner of North Gore and West Kirkham avenues. The decision came nearly two years after the city selected developer SG Collaborative to redevelop the area.
SG Collaborative, which includes St. Louis real estate firms Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, planned to demolish existing businesses to make way for 700 apartments, 100 condominiums and more than 100,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.
A vocal contingent of residents hotly protested the plan because of its size and scale, as well as fears that Douglass Hill would have disrupted wildlife at Shady Creek and worsened traffic. Residents also were against the potential use of eminent domain and the $35 million in tax incentives that had been recommended for the project. That request drew opposition from the Webster Groves School District.
The city was up against a deadline to approve the $35 million in tax increment financing — a revised state law that goes into effect on Jan. 1 prohibits new TIFs in flood plains. A portion of Douglass Hill was located in a flood plain.
Many councilmembers noted resident opposition during comments on their votes but lauded community engagement the project generated.
“We want to see redevelopment, but this is not the redevelopment many of us want to see,” said Councilmember Karen Alexander.
Still, others saw potential in Douglass Hill. Councilmember Pam Bliss called the project “transformative.”
Seneca’s Larry Chapman said during the meeting he respected the council’s decision but was “disappointed in that in all this time spent over the last two years one thing we never heard was what you would accept.” He added SG Collaborative had spent over $1 million on the proposal.
St. Louis Gym Centre, a gymnastics studio located in the footprint of the development, called the council’s decision a “victory.”
“We are also overwhelmed with gratitude for our St. Louis Gym Centre families and kids who attended the public meetings, made phone calls and advocated to save their Gym Centre,” Janine Block, executive director of the studio, said in a statement.
Two residents spoke in favor of Douglass Hill. Dave Buck said it was “suspect” that the council voted unanimously.
The roughly one-hour meeting ended in applause by the three dozen people in attendance. Resident Ralph Hoffsten likened it to a battle between David and Goliath.
“I think it’s vindication,” he said. “It was wrong on so many levels.”