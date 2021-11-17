Webster Groves sets date for decisive vote on $320M housing, retail project

WEBSTER GROVES — An attempt by residents to thwart a $320 million proposal failed after the City Council on Tuesday rejected a petition that sought to change how much power Webster Groves officials have in approving such developments.

The council also pushed back a decision to approve developer SG Collaborative’s rezoning request to Dec. 7, the same date the council will decide whether to approve $35 million in subsidies for the project. The vote will determine the fate of the Douglass Hill project; SG Collaborative needs the zoning change to allow for multifamily construction. It also has said it cannot do the development without subsidies.

The council on Tuesday unanimously voted against the petition that would have changed the city charter to require a public vote on the use of eminent domain, rezoning changes and construction near streams.

City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said those amendments would eliminate the power that is granted to the council by the charter, state statute and the state constitution and are therefore illegal.