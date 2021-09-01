Webster Groves sets next public hearing for $320 million development

"It's a word, I know, that makes people jump up and down and have a heart attack," Seneca Commercial Real Estate's Larry Chapman said Wednesday during a tax increment finance committee meeting. "No one likes to do it. It's something of a last resort."

The committee will review the plan and take into consideration the public comments before making a recommendation to the City Council. The council will have final say on whether to approve $35 million in tax increment financing and the extra sales tax. The TIF would divert new taxes generated in the redeveloped area to pay for project costs.

The city hired St. Louis-based planning firm Development Strategies to study the area for blight and to analyze the developers’ request for tax incentives. Determining whether an area is blighted is key in order for a TIF to be approved.

Development Strategies found that the Old Webster North area met the Missouri statute’s definition of blight: a prevalence of factors that comprise an economic liability or a danger to the public. Specifically, the firm found that:

• 40% of the properties were at least 50 years or old and likely were built with asbestos-containing materials and contain lead-based paint;