Webster Groves sets next public hearing for $320 million development

WEBSTER GROVES — The public will have a chance to weigh in on whether the city should greenlight tax incentives for a proposed $320 million development here next month.
Two developers have pitched an ambitious commercial project that would demolish existing warehouses and other small buildings to make way for up to 700 apartments, 100 condominiums and more than 100,000 square feet of retail and commercial space at the southwest corner of North Gore and West Kirkham avenues, an area the city is calling Old Webster North. A historic Black church on West Kirkham would remain.
The developers — a partnership called SG Collaborative that includes Green Street Real Estate Ventures and Seneca Commercial Real Estate — are seeking $35 million in tax incentives and an extra sales tax.
A public hearing has been set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Participants can take part via Zoom or in person during the meeting at the Webster Groves Recreation Center. The public can also submit comments via email.
On Tuesday, the Webster Plan Commission, during a special meeting, heard from dozens of residents, many of whom were concerned about increased traffic, the project’s density and design, and impact to Shady Creek.
The developers have asked the city to utilize eminent domain to force property owners to sell, but said they are not considering it now.
"It's a word, I know, that makes people jump up and down and have a heart attack," Seneca Commercial Real Estate's Larry Chapman said Wednesday during a tax increment finance committee meeting. "No one likes to do it. It's something of a last resort."
The committee will review the plan and take into consideration the public comments before making a recommendation to the City Council. The council will have final say on whether to approve $35 million in tax increment financing and the extra sales tax. The TIF would divert new taxes generated in the redeveloped area to pay for project costs.
The city hired St. Louis-based planning firm Development Strategies to study the area for blight and to analyze the developers’ request for tax incentives. Determining whether an area is blighted is key in order for a TIF to be approved.
Development Strategies found that the Old Webster North area met the Missouri statute’s definition of blight: a prevalence of factors that comprise an economic liability or a danger to the public. Specifically, the firm found that:
• 40% of the properties were at least 50 years or old and likely were built with asbestos-containing materials and contain lead-based paint;
• 28% of the properties experienced a decline in their assessed value from 2010, while the assessed value for the city overall grew 35%;
• A third of the properties were affected by flooding.
It also found that much of the area had overgrown vegetation, and that many properties had deteriorated retaining walls and streets.
The study projected the development would generate $2.3 million in new revenues to the city of Webster Groves, $5.2 million to the school district, $11.5 million to St. Louis County and $2.5 million to other tax jurisdictions over the next 23 years.