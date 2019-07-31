Wells Fargo & Co. named Jim Hays president and head of St. Louis-based Wells Fargo Advisors.
Hays, who succeeds David Kowach, reports to Jonathan Weiss, head of Wealth & Investment Management.
Wells Fargo Advisors, which had $1.7 trillion in client assets as of June 30, provides investment advice to clients through 13,799 financial advisers and referrals from 5,390 licensed bankers.
Hayes joined the company 14 years ago and most recently was head of the newly formed Private Wealth Financial Advisors group. He also previously led the Private Client Group and Wealth Brokerage Services. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Virginia.
"Jim is a strong leader with deep experience in numerous brokerage channels," Weiss said in a statement. "He has long modeled collaborative approaches across Wells Fargo to serve complex client needs in the best way.”
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wells Fargo made several leadership changes Wednesday, including tapping Kowach as head of Community Banking, Andy Rowe as Enterprise Customer Excellence executive and Elli Dai as Small Business and Personal Lending Group executive.